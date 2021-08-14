Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$39.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.67.

TSE AND opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

