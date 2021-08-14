Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BAM.A. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management to C$76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.33.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM.A opened at C$70.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of C$38.77 and a one year high of C$72.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.44.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.