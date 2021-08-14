adbank Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $2.61 million and $74,987.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00884749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044476 BTC.

adbank is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

