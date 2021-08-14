CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.65.
Shares of CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
