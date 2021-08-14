CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CEU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$1.66 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.65.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.77. The company has a market cap of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.13 million. On average, analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

