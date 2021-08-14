Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345 in the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.