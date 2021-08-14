The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19.7% during the second quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,713,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

