Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELY. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $27,225,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.