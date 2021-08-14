1,268 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,470 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zoetis by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after acquiring an additional 584,203 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.58.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $201.48 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

