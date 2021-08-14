Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $271,842,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 841,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after purchasing an additional 525,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $209.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock worth $17,385,703 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

