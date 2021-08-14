Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.91. Kelly Services shares last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $879.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

