Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 28,286 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,286 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of RingCentral worth $73,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,719,000 after acquiring an additional 122,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,048 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RingCentral by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 744,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,910,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,139,180.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,583 shares of company stock valued at $13,867,136 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

NYSE RNG opened at $252.76 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,011.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

