Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of COLL opened at $17.75 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.