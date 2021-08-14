Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 9.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53. Enova International has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enova International will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,749 shares of company stock worth $552,223 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Enova International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enova International by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enova International by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

