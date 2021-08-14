StakerDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $687.00 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0528 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $829,334.32 and approximately $687.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.75 or 0.99756546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00875451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,694,874 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.