DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43. DBS Group has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

