Capital CS Group LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69.

