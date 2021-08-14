GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

MPC opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.