Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE ANF opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

