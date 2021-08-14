Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after acquiring an additional 441,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,575 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,431,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares during the period.

BSCO stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20.

