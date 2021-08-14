Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 940,000 shares of company stock worth $15,214,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

