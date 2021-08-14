Busey Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.57. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

