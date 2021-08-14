Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $142.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

