Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

