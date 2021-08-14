Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0199 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

ITUB opened at $5.84 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

