Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a — dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0199 per share by the bank on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.01.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
ITUB opened at $5.84 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.