Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bar Harbor Bankshares to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Shares of BHB opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $425.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.