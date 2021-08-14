The Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 24th

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
GUT stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.