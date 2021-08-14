Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on August 31st

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE RGA opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

