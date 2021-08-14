Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 5,265 Shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned approximately 0.09% of China Automotive Systems worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 3.15. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

