GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $67.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

