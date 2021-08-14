TD Securities Boosts TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to C$15.50

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -34.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta in the first quarter worth $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransAlta by 45.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in TransAlta by 22.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 514,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

