Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

