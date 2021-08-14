Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

