Marino Stram & Associates LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $464.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.44. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $470.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total transaction of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,712 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

