Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,599 shares of company stock worth $2,730,802 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

