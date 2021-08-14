Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

