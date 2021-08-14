KeyCorp Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $60.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,328,471,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $88,968,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $24,857,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,919,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

