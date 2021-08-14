Burleson & Company LLC Purchases 3,854 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

