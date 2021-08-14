SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

SAIL opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.94 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,410,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345,956 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,924,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.