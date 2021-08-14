SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. SPX has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPX by 4.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

