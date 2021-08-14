Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

STL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $84,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

