Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

