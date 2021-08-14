Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SUPGF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About Superior Gold
