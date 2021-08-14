Sentinel Price Hits $0.0197 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $209,769.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,581,055,165 coins and its circulating supply is 3,881,258,043 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

