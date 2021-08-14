StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Short Interest Up 270.4% in July

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 270.4% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:SRHBF opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92. StarHub has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Get StarHub alerts:

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd. is engages in the operations of telecommunications services and other businesses relating to the info-communications industry. It operates through the following segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security and High Security Assurance Product. The company was founded on May 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.