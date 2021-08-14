Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise and residential broadband customers.

