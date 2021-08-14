Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.42.
Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile
