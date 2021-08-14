Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in July

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

