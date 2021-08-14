Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in July

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $1.60 on Friday. Pipestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.