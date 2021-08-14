Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sensyne Health plc (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of SSYNF opened at $1.40 on Friday. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

