Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,498.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,469.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

