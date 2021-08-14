Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires 59 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.14 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

