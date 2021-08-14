Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management cut its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,449 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 200.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Shares of RWM opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

