Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,964 shares of company stock worth $3,536,379. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

